Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair’s shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FVCBankcorp FVCB: This company which offers personal and business banking products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

FVCBankcorp’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Instruments NATI: This multinational company which produces automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

National Instruments’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

