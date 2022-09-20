Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

Eastern Bankshares EBC: This company which provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Eastern Bankshares’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Watts Water Technologies WTS: This company which company has been focusing on natural and organic food, which is one of the fastest growing segments in the industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies’ shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TPG Inc. TPG: This company which operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide and offers investment management services,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

TPG’s shares gained 29.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

