Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG: This aircraft components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

TransDigm’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

