Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are one stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This company which is a manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Komatsu’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. Price

Komatsu Ltd. price | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.