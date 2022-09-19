Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

Associated BancCorp ASB: This bank holding company which provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated BancCorp’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM: This company which company has been focusing on natural and organic food, which is one of the fastest growing segments in the industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This company which offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems’s shares gained 14.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

