Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Lam’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WestRock Company WRK: This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

WestRock’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY: This is a bank holding company for Byline Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

