Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Pyxis Tankers PXS: This marine transportation company which offers transport of refined petroleum products as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150.0% over the last 60 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Pyxis Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pyxis Tankers Inc. Quote

Pyxis Tankers’ shares gained 40.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. Price

Pyxis Tankers Inc. price | Pyxis Tankers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.