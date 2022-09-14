Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Twin Disc TWIN: This company which designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Twin Disc’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tompkins Financial TMP: This financial services company which has $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Tompkins Financial’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

National Bankshares’s shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

