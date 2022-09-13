Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:

Phillips 66 PSX: This Houston-based company with operations incorporating refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66’s shares gained 16.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America RGA: This company whichis a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cadence Design Systems CDNS: This San Jose-based company that offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products,has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Design Systems’s shares gained 22.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

