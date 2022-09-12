Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD: This business development company which focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote
Carlyle Secured Lending’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote
Life Storage LSI: This company which is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Life Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus
Life Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Storage, Inc. Quote
Life Storage’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Life Storage, Inc. Price
Life Storage, Inc. price | Life Storage, Inc. Quote
Vishay Intertechnology VSH: This Pennsylvania-based which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote
Vishay Intertechnology’s shares gained 7.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation
Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Life Storage, Inc. (LSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.