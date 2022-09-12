Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD: This business development company which focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote

Carlyle Secured Lending’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Price

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. price | Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Quote

Life Storage LSI: This company which is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Life Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Life Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Life Storage, Inc. Quote

Life Storage’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Life Storage, Inc. Price

Life Storage, Inc. price | Life Storage, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology VSH: This Pennsylvania-based which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology’s shares gained 7.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Life Storage, Inc. (LSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.