Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9:

XPO, Inc. XPO: This freight transportation service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

XPO’s shares gained 28.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Inter & Co, Inc. INTR: This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Inter & Co’s shares gained 20.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GeoPark Limited GPRK: This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

GeoPark’s shares gained 1.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

