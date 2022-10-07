Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK: This biogas focused renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Montauk’s shares gained 44.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Larimar’s shares gained 65.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This travel service provider for the leisure and recreation industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

