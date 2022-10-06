Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

LPL’s shares gained 36.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. SYBT: This holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Stock Yards’ shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PubMatic, Inc. PUBM: This cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

PubMatic’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

