Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas as well as water business in Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG Price and Consensus

RWE AG price-consensus-chart | RWE AG Quote

RWE AG’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RWE AG Price

RWE AG price | RWE AG Quote

CNO Financial Group CNO: This company through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Enphase Energy ENPH: This company which is a global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enphase Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enphase Energy, Inc. QuoteEnphase Energy’s shares gained 48.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enphase Energy, Inc. Price

Enphase Energy, Inc. price | Enphase Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



RWE AG (RWEOY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.