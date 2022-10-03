Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Coastal Financial Corporation CCB: This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Coastal Financial’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Now Inc. DNOW: This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Now’s shares gained 3.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Jabil’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

