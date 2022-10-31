Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Halliburton Company HAL: This company which provides products and services to the energy industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 3% over the last 60 days.

Halliburton Company Price and Consensus

Halliburton Company price-consensus-chart | Halliburton Company Quote

Halliburton’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Halliburton Company Price

Halliburton Company price | Halliburton Company Quote

Calix, Inc. CALX: This provider of cloud and software platforms, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

Calix’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Calix, Inc Price

Calix, Inc price | Calix, Inc Quote

Flex Ltd. FLEX: This company which provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Flex’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flex Ltd. Price

Flex Ltd. price | Flex Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Calix, Inc (CALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.