Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Chubb Limited CB: This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Chubb’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

McGrath RentCorp MGRC: This business to business rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

McGrath’s shares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company catering to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Teekay’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

