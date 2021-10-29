Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This company that banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Bank7’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI: This is an investment banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Houlihan Lokey’s shares gained 10.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This company that provides business banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL: This company that provides online advertising services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Alphabet’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

