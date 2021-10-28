Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

American National Bankshares Inc. AMNB: This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

American National Bankshares’ shares gained 14.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price

American National Bankshares, Inc. price | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

BOK Financial Corporation BOKF: This financial holding company for BOKF, NA has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

BOK Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

BOK Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | BOK Financial Corporation Quote

BOK Financial’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BOK Financial Corporation Price

BOK Financial Corporation price | BOK Financial Corporation Quote

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG: This exploration and production company based in Wayzata has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price and Consensus

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote

Northern Oil and Gas’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Price

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. price | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Quote

