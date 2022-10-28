Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Limestone Bancorp LMST: This bank holding company which offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Limestone Bancorp’ shares gained 22.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

W.R. Berkley WRB: This company which is one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers that offers a variety of insurance services from reinsurance, to workers comp third party administrators (TPAs), has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

W.R. Berkley’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BOK Financial BOKF: This financial holding companywhich provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

BOK Financial’s shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

