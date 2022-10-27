Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. IBA: This poultry producer from Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cathay General Bancorp CATY: This holding company for Cathay Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Cathay General’s shares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Old National Bancorp ONB: This bank holding company for Old National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Old National’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

