Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September25:

Groupon, Inc. GRPN: This marketplace which connects consumers to merchants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Groupon’s shares gained 49% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

W. R. Berkley’s shares gained 8.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc’s shares gained 3.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

