Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 3% over the last 60 days.

Covenant’s shares gained 4.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4 % over the last 60 days.

Banner’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Independent Bank Corp. INDB: This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank’s shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

