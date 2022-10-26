Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 3% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant’s shares gained 4.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4 % over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation Price and Consensus

Banner Corporation Price and Consensus

Banner Corporation price-consensus-chart | Banner Corporation Quote

Banner’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banner Corporation Price

Banner Corporation Price

Banner Corporation price | Banner Corporation Quote

Independent Bank Corp. INDB: This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

Independent Bank’s shares gained 2.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Independent Bank Corp. Price

Independent Bank Corp. Price

Independent Bank Corp. price | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Banner Corporation (BANR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BANRINDBCVLG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular