Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX’s shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY: This manufacturer and supplier of solar tracking systems and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Array’s shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN: This biopharmaceutical company that focuses on small molecule therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Angion’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.