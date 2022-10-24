Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24th:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This operator of warehouse clubs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ’s shares gained 3.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. EQBK: This bank holding company for Equity Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Equity Bancshares’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR: This automated electronic broker has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Interactive’s shares gained 34.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



