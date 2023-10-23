Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This digital infrastructure solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv’s shares gained 42.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT: This mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Enact Holdings’ shares gained 1.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
