Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:
Danaos DAC: This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Danaos’ shares gained 25.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RCI Hospitality RICK: This company which is an owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
RCI Hospitality’s shares gained 38.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PGT Innovations PGTI: This company which is the nation's leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
PGT Innovations’s shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
