Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:
MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy infrastructure operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
MPLX LP Price and Consensus
MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote
MPLX LP’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MPLX LP Price
Lennox International Inc. LII: This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Lennox International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lennox International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lennox International, Inc. Quote
Lennox International’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lennox International, Inc. Price
Lennox International, Inc. price | Lennox International, Inc. Quote
Vermilion Energy Inc. VET: This petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Vermilion Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Vermilion Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vermilion Energy Inc. Quote
Vermilion’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vermilion Energy Inc. Price
Vermilion Energy Inc. price | Vermilion Energy Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides
Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."
Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.
In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Lennox International, Inc. (LII) : Free Stock Analysis Report
MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.