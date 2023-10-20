Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy infrastructure operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lennox International Inc. LII: This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Lennox International’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET: This petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Vermilion’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

