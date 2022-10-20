Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Washington Federal WAFD: This company which operates as a non-diversified unitary savings and loan holding company across eight western states, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Washington Federal’ shares gained 16.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Timken Company TKR: This company which is a global manufacturer of bearings, friction management products, and mechanical power transmission components, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

The Timken Company’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



