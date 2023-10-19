Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU: This fintech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

Nu Holdings’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price

Nu Holdings Ltd. price | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

Matrix Service Company MTRX: This energy infrastructure services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Matrix Service Company Price and Consensus

Matrix Service Company price-consensus-chart | Matrix Service Company Quote

Matrix’s shares gained 89.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matrix Service Company Price

Matrix Service Company price | Matrix Service Company Quote

BioVie Inc. BIVI: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

BioVie Inc. Price and Consensus

BioVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioVie Inc. Quote

BioVie’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BioVie Inc. Price

BioVie Inc. price | BioVie Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.