Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19th:

Array Technologies ARRY: This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Array Technologies’ shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shift4 Payments FOUR: This Allentown, United States-based company which provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments’s shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

German American Bancorp GABC: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking services in affiliated communities, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

German American Bancorp’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



