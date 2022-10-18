Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Comstock Resources CRK: This independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources’s shares gained 38.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services in over 60 countries throughout the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s shares gained 2.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which provides airline passenger and cargo services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings’ shares gained 15.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

