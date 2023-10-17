Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:

SP Plus Corporation SP: This mobility solutions company working in the commercial and aviation segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus Corporation Price and Consensus

SP Plus Corporation price-consensus-chart | SP Plus Corporation Quote

SP Plus’ shares gained 25.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SP Plus Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SP Plus Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SP Plus Corporation Quote

McKesson Corporation MCK: This company which provides healthcare services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

McKesson’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

McKesson Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote

Emerson Electric Co. EMR: This technology and engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus

Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

Emerson Electric’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Emerson Electric Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Emerson Electric Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Emerson Electric Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

