Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

StoneX Group SNEX: This New York City-based company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group’s shares gained 6.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TotalEnergies TTE: This integrated oil and gas company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization and has operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies’s shares gained 3.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BM Technologies BMTX: This New York -based mobile-first banking platforms company which offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

BM Technologies’ shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

