Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16:

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This pulp and paper company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.

Klabin’s shares gained 12% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This women's apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill’s shares gained 48.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





