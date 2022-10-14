Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Sonora, Mexico-based company which is the country's undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the world's top ten producer, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veritiv VRTV: This company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enphase Energy ENPH: This global energy technology company that delivers energy management technology for the solar industry, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Enphase Energy’s shares gained 26.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

