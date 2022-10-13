Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote
PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price
PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote
PHX Minerals PHX: This oil and natural gas mineral company with property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus
PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote
PHX Minerals’s shares gained 25.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PHX Minerals Inc. Price
PHX Minerals Inc. price | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote
RCI Hospitality RICK: This Texas-based company which owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote
RCI Hospitality’s shares gained 35.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote
