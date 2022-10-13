Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote

PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote

PHX Minerals PHX: This oil and natural gas mineral company with property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

PHX Minerals’s shares gained 25.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price

PHX Minerals Inc. price | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

RCI Hospitality RICK: This Texas-based company which owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

RCI Hospitality’s shares gained 35.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): Free Stock Analysis Report



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.