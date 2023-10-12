Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

Baytex’ shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This manufacturer and seller of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Azek’s shares gained 13.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SP Plus Corporation SP: This mobility solutions company working in the commercial and aviation segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus’ shares gained 50% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

