Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Exxon Mobil XOM: This leading petroleum company which explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil’s shares gained 15.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StoneX Group SNEX: This company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group’s shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shell SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company which explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, markets and transports oil and gas, produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Shell’s shares gained 5.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

