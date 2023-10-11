Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
PBF’ shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Praxis’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
