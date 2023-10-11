Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

PBF’ shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PBF Energy Inc. Price

PBF Energy Inc. price | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Quote

Praxis’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Price

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. price | Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Quote

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Catalyst’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.