Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
PBF Energy PBF: This leading refiner of crude which provides end products that comprise heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants and many related products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
PBF Energy’s shares gained 37.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Richardson Electronics RELL: This company which is a global provider of Engineered Solutions, serving the RF, Wireless & Power Conversion, Electron Device, Security and Display Systems markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Richardson Electronics’s shares gained 30.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
PattersonUTI Energy’s shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
