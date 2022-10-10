Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lamb Weston Price

Lamb Weston price | Lamb Weston Quote

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This company which is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

Publicis Groupe’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Publicis Groupe SA Price

Publicis Groupe SA price | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

Five Star Bancorp FSBC: This banking company which provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

Five Star Bancorp Price and Consensus

Five Star Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Five Star Bancorp Quote

Five Star Bancorp’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Five Star Bancorp Price

Five Star Bancorp price | Five Star Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lamb Weston (LW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Five Star Bancorp (FSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.