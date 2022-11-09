Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 9th

November 09, 2022

Written by Zacks Equity Research

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

EnLink Midstream ENLC: This is independent midstream energy company which is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

EnLink Midstream’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dorian LPG LPG: This company which offers liquefied petroleum gas shipping services worldwide., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.8% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chegg CHGG: This social education platform company which provides rent and sells print textbooks, eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help and et.c, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Chegg’s shares gained 21.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

