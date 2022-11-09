Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

EnLink Midstream ENLC: This is independent midstream energy company which is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

EnLink Midstream’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dorian LPG LPG: This company which offers liquefied petroleum gas shipping services worldwide., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.8% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chegg CHGG: This social education platform company which provides rent and sells print textbooks, eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help and et.c, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Chegg’s shares gained 21.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

