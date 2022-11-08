Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

Impinj PI: This Seattle, Washington-based company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Impinj’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Select Energy Services WTTR: This Gainesville, Texas-based company which provides water solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industries of U.S., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearv earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.

Select Energy Services’ shares gained 39.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Atlas ATCO: This Hong Kong, China -based company which operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Atlas’s shares gained 9.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

