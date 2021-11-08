Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

BungeLimited BG: This integrated global agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Bunge’s shares gained 9.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This provider of vehicle rental services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gartner, Inc. IT: This research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Gartner’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

