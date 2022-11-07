Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies’ shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EnLink Midstream ENLC: This independent midstream energy company which is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

EnLink Midstream’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NOW DNOW: This Houston, Texas-based company which is a distributor of downstream energy and industrial products to the energy and industrial sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

NOW’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

