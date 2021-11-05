Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This company that operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Veritiv’s shares gained 56.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Ashford Inc. AINC: This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashford Inc. Quote

Ashford’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ashford Inc. Price

Ashford Inc. price | Ashford Inc. Quote

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

C.H. Robinson’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Materion Corporation MTRN: This company that manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Materion Corporation Price and Consensus

Materion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Materion Corporation Quote

Materion’s shares gained 32.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Materion Corporation Price

Materion Corporation price | Materion Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.