Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This company that operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv’s shares gained 56.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ashford Inc. AINC: This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Ashford’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
C.H. Robinson’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Materion Corporation MTRN: This company that manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Materion’s shares gained 32.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
