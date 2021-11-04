Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained 28.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC: This company that provides comprehensive energy services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Ameresco’s shares gained 63.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

