Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:                   

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares gained 28.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price

ON Semiconductor Corporation price | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

 

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

QCR Holdings’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC: This company that provides comprehensive energy services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

 

Ameresco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameresco, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameresco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameresco, Inc. Quote

 

Ameresco’s shares gained 63.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Ameresco, Inc. Price

Ameresco, Inc. Price

Ameresco, Inc. price | Ameresco, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    The Robo Advisor vs. Human Element of Investing

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver discusses the Robo Advisor vs. Human element of investing. #NationalFinancialPlanning

    Oct 22, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular