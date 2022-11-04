Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG: This company that engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.2% over the last 60 days.
Dorian’s shares gained 26.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Impinj, Inc. PI: This company which operates a cloud connectivity platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.
Impinj’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB: This bank holding company for Amerant Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Amerant’s shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
