Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Celestica Inc. CLS: This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica’s shares gained 14.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. Price

Celestica, Inc. price | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST: This vertically integrated solid waste services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Quote

Casella Waste Systems’ shares gained 13.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Price

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. price | Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Quote

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

Schneider National’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schneider National, Inc. Price

Schneider National, Inc. price | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

KLA Corporation KLAC: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

KLA Corporation Price and Consensus

KLA Corporation price-consensus-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

KLA Corp’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

KLA Corporation Price

KLA Corporation price | KLA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.